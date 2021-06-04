Funeral services for Mrs. Rowena Carr Smith Moore will begin at 1:00p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Hebron Baptist Church with Reverend Richard Wallace officiating. Burial will be held at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Moore ascended to her heavenly home on May 31, eighty-nine days before her 100th birthday on Aug 28th.

Mrs. Moore was a lifelong resident of Meridian, MS, until four years ago when she moved to Fairhope, Al, to be near relatives, who cared for her. She was born and raised in Causeyville, MS, where she experienced the Great Depression and learned the value of hard work and the importance of family. Her strong work ethic lead to her involvement in numerous businesses throughout the Meridian area but primarily in Smith Bottling Company. Few people touched the lives of so many in a positive, uplifting and caring way as Rowena. She was strong in her faith and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church for 82 years. Rowena, or “Sis” to her family, enjoyed people and was known for her hospitality to all.

Proceeding her in death was her first husband, John Curtis Smith and her second husband, Raymond E. Moore; her parents, Eugene M. and Thelma Allen Carr; and one brother, D.W. Carr.

Her survivors include her sister, Mary Ellis Sutter; sister-in-law Ruth Carr; and eight nieces and nephews: Rosemary Rhodes (Joseph); Melanie Calvert (Randy); Ramona Johnson (Darrell); Keela Partee (Brad); David Carr (Jennifer); Russell Carr (Debbie); Tanya Tate (John Jr); and Kim McNair (Tony); and a large number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be her 9 great-nephews: Graham Calvert, John Calvert, Justin Calvert, Dave Carr, Jason Carr, Nicholas Johnson, Brad McNair, Lowrey Rhodes, and Jeff Tate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hebron Baptist Church, 4795 Vimville Causeyville Rd. Meridian MS 39301.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until service time at the church.

