Advertisement

National Forests in Mississippi officials speak out on illegal dumping

Recent dumping in the Bienville Ranger District.
Recent dumping in the Bienville Ranger District.(National Forests in Mississippi Supervisor's Office)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National Forests in Mississippi officials are reminding the public that it is illegal to dump waste on national forest lands. The reminder stems from a recent discovery of multiple garbage dumps on the Bienville Ranger District.

Garbage dumps continue to be a problem on all the national forests.

“Encountering other people’s trash on the forest detracts from everyone’s nature experience and can deteriorate recreation experiences and wildlife habitat quality,” said Bienville district ranger Chris Locke. “In order to manage our public lands well, we need everyone’s assistance in keeping our forests clean and healthy.”

Dumping garbage in a national forest is a federal crime and offenders can be ticketed and fined up to $5,000 and/or 6 months in jail (36 CFR 261.11e). Taxpayers are forced to cover the costs of clean up in the meantime

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former tribal council member sentenced for fraud
Mayoral candidate Robert Ray.
Race for City Hall: Republican Robert Ray
Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino will no longer require ‘fully vaccinated’ guests to wear...
Pearl River Resort updates mask policy
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 3, 2021
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 17...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccination at 29%
Downtown Meridian
Downtown Meridian features another weekend full of events
The West Lauderdale Knights play the Sumrall Bobcats in game 1 of the Class 4A state...
West Lauderdale vs. Sumrall Friday, Saturday on MyTOK2
The State Games of Mississippi will kick off Friday night on city hall lawn with its opening...
State Games Opening Ceremonies expected to draw huge crowd to downtown Meridian