Advertisement

Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at...
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site, according to several news reports.

The company’s rationale for that policy held that the speech of political leaders is inherently newsworthy and in the public interest even if it is offensive, bullying or otherwise controversial. The social media giant is currently mulling over what to do with the account of former President Donald Trump, which it “indefinitely” suspended Jan. 6, leaving it in Facebook limbo with its owners unable to post.

The change in policy was first reported Thursday by the tech site The Verge and later confirmed by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Facebook has had a general “newsworthiness exemption” since 2016. But it garnered attention in 2019 when Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs and communications, announced that speech from politicians will be treated as “newsworthy content that should, as a general rule, be seen and heard.”

The newsworthiness exemption, he explained in a blog post at the time, meant that if “someone makes a statement or shares a post which breaks our community standards we will still allow it on our platform if we believe the public interest in seeing it outweighs the risk of harm.”

This hasn’t given politicians unlimited license, however. When Facebook suspended Trump in January, it cited “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as the reason. The company says it has never used the newsworthiness exemption for any of Trump’s posts.

Facebook declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former tribal council member sentenced for fraud
Mayoral candidate Robert Ray.
Race for City Hall: Republican Robert Ray
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 3, 2021
Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
US taps groups to pick asylum-seekers to allow into country
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
House Democrats unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks
FILE - Light rain falls over center court as Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, serves against...
Player arrested for alleged match-fixing at 2020 French Open
A recent ransomware attack disrupted gas supplies.
Justice Dept. turns up heat on ransomware attackers
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
White House won't put timeline on infrastructure negotiations