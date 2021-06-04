State Games Opening Ceremonies expected to draw huge crowd to downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi offer a one-of-a-kind show seen only in Meridian once a year.

The opening ceremonies bringing thousands to Meridian’s city hall tonight and they’ll be treated to live music, a parade of athletes, the lighting of the torch and a spectacular fireworks display. The company “Wizard of Ahs”, based out of Cleveland, Ohio, has produced the show every year and they say Meridian is their favorite stop and favorite show.

“It’s my favorite show because everybody here is so incredibly welcoming,” said Mark Cheplowitz, the president of the production company. “The leadership of the State Games is open to creative ideas. They understand my process. It’s just perfect all the way around.”

Friday’s production will include a lot of traditional events but Cheplowitz added there are a couple of new twists as well.

