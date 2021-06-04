Advertisement

Summer showers can bring heavy rain over the weekend

We'll be dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend.
We'll be dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our forecast is almost exactly what we expect for early June: we’re warm, we’re humid, and we’re dodging afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Our Next 24 Hours

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. True-to-form, these summer downpours will drench some of us and leave many of us dry. Still, we’re all fair game for rain, even at State Games Opening Ceremonies in Downtown Meridian. The storms will fade quickly after sunset, which happens just before 8 PM. We’ll cool to the lower 70s through midnight. The rest of tonight will be cloudy and muggy. The low temperature by morning will be near 67 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy, but some areas will stay dry. The high temperature will average around 85 degrees. If you stay dry, you can be warmer. If you get rain earlier in the day, you can be cooler.

Looking Ahead

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which can be heavy, are possible Sunday through Tuesday, too. There is some indication of some gradual change to a drier period from Wednesday through Friday. There can still be a few showers or thunderstorms on those days. With the overall drier pattern, temperatures will also start trending up. We still haven’t hit 90 degrees at Meridian Regional Airport. Our next real chance to do so may be the end of next week.

