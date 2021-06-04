Advertisement

WCWS: Fouts dominates in Alabama’s 5-1 win over Arizona

Alabama softball celebrates Abby Doerr's 2-run home run in the Crimson Tide's Women's College...
Alabama softball celebrates Abby Doerr's 2-run home run in the Crimson Tide's Women's College World Series matchup(Twitter: @AlabamaSB)
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Oklahoma City (WTOK) - It’s Montana Fouts’ world and we’re just living in it.

The Alabama ace packed a punch in the Women’s College World Series opener, striking out a career-high 16 batters in the complete game victory over Arizona.

If the pressure of playing in front of 13,000 people and millions watching on TV wasn’t enough for Fouts, softball legend Jennie Finch was also in attendance for the game to watch her alma mater Arizona.

Alabama picked up the 5-1 win over Arizona with the lethal combination of Fouts’ pitching and powerful hitting.

Bailey Hemphill scored off a Kaylee Tow single that turned into an outfield error to make it 1-0 Alabama. The Tide’s all time home run leader then extended her record with a solo shot down the left field line that made it 2-0.

Still leading by two in the bottom of the sixth, an RBI double from Maddie Morgan made it 3-0 before Abby Doerr delivered a pinch hitting 2-run blast to give the Tide a 5-0 lead.

Arizona’s lone run came off a solo home run from Jessie Harper in the seventh inning, but a strikeout in the next at-bat would end the Wildcats chances at a comeback.

Alabama’s 5-1 victory advances them on in the winner’ bracket where they will now face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins, who shutout Florida State 4-0 in their opening matchup.

First pitch between the Crimson Tide and Bruins is set for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

