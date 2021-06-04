West Lauderdale vs. Sumrall Friday, Saturday on MyTOK2
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights play the Sumrall Bobcats in game 1 of the Class 4A state championship Friday, starting at 4 p.m.
The game will air live on MyTOK2, available over-the-air at 11.2, Comcast Channel 2 and Dish Network Channel 25. It’s not on DIRECTV.
Since game 1 was delayed because of weather, game 2 of the best of 3 series will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. If a game 3 is needed, it will be played Sunday with the start time yet to be determined.
