Crash claims two lives in Lauderdale County
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people died in a Thursday night crash on Dees Road in the Vimville community.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Renee Chambliss, 29, and a 10-year-old child died in the 1-vehicle wreck about 7:40 p.m. The car left the road and hit a tree. Two other people were also in the car.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
