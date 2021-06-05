Crash claims two lives in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people died in a Thursday night crash on Dees Road in the Vimville community.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Renee Chambliss, 29, and a 10-year-old child died in the 1-vehicle wreck about 7:40 p.m. The car left the road and hit a tree. Two other people were also in the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

