Earth’s Bounty: Crops are in after tough months

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crops are finally in after a cold winter and soggy spring. People were excited and ready to fill their bags at Earth’s Bounty, in downtown Meridian on June 5th.

A lot of produce was available after a devastating couple of months.

“Everyone’s really been wishing for fresh produce. We had a tough growing season so far. We had the ice storm and a lot of rain but we’re up and running. We’ve got tomatoes, squash potatoes, green beans, green peppers, hot peppers anything you’d want,” said Market Manager for Earth’s Bounty, Craig Wilkes.

Smiling faces were seen throughout the crowd as people gathered for the third Earth’s Bounty of the season.

The farmers market included four local farmers and over 30 local vendors. The largest participation of vendors the event has ever seen.

“Today’s been great here. Meeting new people, we’ve done a lot of teaching, we’ve met a lot of people and seeing the things they offer so it’s just been a great experience. Everybody, it’s just community getting together again,” said the owner of Mary’s Microgreens Market, Gina Sayers.

“I have a lot of repeat customers that come back every month to buy products from me and they’re so nice and they’ll come and talk awhile and they’ll always ask how I’m doing? So, I enjoy all my repeat customers. And then I have new customers that they’ll say, so and so told me about this product and I really want to try it and see how it is,” said the owner of Linda’s Homemade Goodies, Linda Beckham.

People were tempted with cinnamon rolls, bath bombs, and lots of art as they listened to live music.

Over 800 people attended the event to support their neighbors.

“We look forward to Earth’s Bounty and I mainly come for the produce, but I always love to see all the other things they have to offer here. And then this year my daughter is in the art walk so I was here for her. So, it has been a great day to be out,” said attendee, Betty Oltremari.

Earth’s Bounty is held the first Saturday of every month from April to November.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.