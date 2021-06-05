Advertisement

Jackson-Evers airport now offering seasonal, direct flights to Miami

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport will now offer seasonal, non-stop flights to Miami.

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority announced the new seasonal service Saturday.

The flights will be offered by American Airlines on Saturdays during peak summer months to Miami International Airport.

JMAA says the decision will provide travelers from Jackson with easy access to markets like Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America, as well as several popular Florida cities.

Innagural passengers from the first non-stop flight were greeted at the airport Saturday. They were treated with aviator glasses, gift bags, balloons, and certificates commemorating the flight.

The additional service is expected to boost the airport’s business post-COVID-19. In May, JMAA announced that it expected a 20.3 percent increase in airport activity compared to 2019.

