Southern Miss defeats SEMO 21-0 in Oxford Regional, breaks school records

SOURCE: USM Athletics
By WLBT Sports
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Everything was clicking for Southern Miss at Swayze Field on Saturday as the Golden Eagles hit a program postseason record six home runs en route to a 21-0 win over Southeast Missouri State to stay alive in the Oxford Regional.

Chris Sargent led the way with three home runs, which is the most homers hit by one player in the postseason in Golden Eagle history. He along with Reed Trimble each had 5 RBI as USM scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Meanwhile, in what was possibly his final outing as an Eagle, senior pitcher Walker Powell was stellar on the mound. He allowed just four hits while also striking out four and was only pulled after the sixth inning because of a hour-plus long rain delay.

The Golden Eagles will play the loser of Saturday afternoon’s game against Ole Miss and Florida State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

