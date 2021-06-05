State Games of Mississippi 30th anniversary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Let the games begin as torches burned bright and fireworks lit the night for the 30th anniversary of the state games of Mississippi.

“The cool thing about this is that we have a lot of people here and I think it is because of pant up demand. We did not do it last year,” said event organizer, Mark Cheplowitz.

To kick the ceremony off there was a parade of athletes walking around city hall.

This event was a taste of normalcy for many after the event was canceled last year due to COVID.

“I am so glad it is back. People are having a great time and I am glad to be socializing again,” said participant, Mariam Khmaladze.

“I am excited for my 7-year-old. This is one of my highlights of her whole summer,” said participant, Michael Waylett.

“We are so excited to be involved in the State Games of Mississippi knowing it was canceled last year. It is great to see people out here with their families, listening to music, and playing a good sport. We couldn’t ask for a better weekend,” said participant, Alechia Rolling.

Todd Tilghman was also at the event to sing the national anthem.

“State games, live music, church as long as things are back. I am happy about normalcy returning,” said American singer, Todd Tilghman.

This year organizers found a new way to light the torch at the of the torch run.

“It is how we cap off the evening it is the big moment. We are going to allow last year’s athletes to run this year. The athletes for this year will run the same route and light the cauldron,” said Cheplowitz.

The State Games of Mississippi is a special journey for one young athlete.

“I am feeling amazing. I have never been on a travel team before. This is my first year. We have a really good coach and I think we are going to win, said participant Hayden Sanchez.

The State Games of Mississippi is an annual multi-sport event, modeled after the Olympic Games.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.