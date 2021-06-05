Tyeasha Bell Lindsey going door to door for last-minute campaigning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The general election is just around the corner and Ward 5 candidate Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey is wasting no time on last-minute campaigning.

Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey spent her week going door to door to try and drum up some more support for her campaign before the polls open Tuesday.

Lindsey, who is also a Ward 5 Civil Service Commissioner, said she’s excited to share her ideas to help her ward.

Those ideas include road paving, installing street lights, and increasing STEM programs in schools. She talked about how’s her campaign trail is going so far.

“It is progressing so well. I am constantly connecting with so many constituents in ward five. It is so important for me to talk to everyone and every part of this neighborhood as well as this great city. I parted ways with my career just to be 100% dedicated to the constituents of Ward 5. We need to work as a community to make sure that we get our city back where these crime rates will go down. I hope to increase the employment rate,” said Lindsey.

The general election will be Tuesday and polls will be open from 7 am until 7 pm that night.

