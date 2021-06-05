Advertisement

Tyeasha Bell Lindsey going door to door for last-minute campaigning

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The general election is just around the corner and Ward 5 candidate Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey is wasting no time on last-minute campaigning.

Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey spent her week going door to door to try and drum up some more support for her campaign before the polls open Tuesday.

Lindsey, who is also a Ward 5 Civil Service Commissioner, said she’s excited to share her ideas to help her ward.

Those ideas include road paving, installing street lights, and increasing STEM programs in schools. She talked about how’s her campaign trail is going so far.

“It is progressing so well. I am constantly connecting with so many constituents in ward five. It is so important for me to talk to everyone and every part of this neighborhood as well as this great city. I parted ways with my career just to be 100% dedicated to the constituents of Ward 5. We need to work as a community to make sure that we get our city back where these crime rates will go down. I hope to increase the employment rate,” said Lindsey.

The general election will be Tuesday and polls will be open from 7 am until 7 pm that night.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
The James Carter Foundation found a building in Meridian that they can call their home.
James Carter Foundation finds a new home
The Temple Theater was filled with several dance performances from ballet dancers that told a...
22nd annual Dance Recital held at Temple Theater
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the annual...
Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

Latest News

Futurecast - Monday June 7, 2021 at 3 PM
Storms likely on Monday, but less coverage than yesterday
Law enforcement responded to a shooting Sunday evening at Village Apartments.
Shooting at Village Apartments in Meridian
New Building for James Carter Foundation
James Carter Foundation gets new building
Rain chances stay in the forecast for Monday.
More rain likely on Monday
The James Carter Foundation found a building in Meridian that they can call their home.
James Carter Foundation finds a new home