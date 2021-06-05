Ward 1 candidates speak out ahead of election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 1 City Council candidates, George Thomas and Rankin Elizabeth Eason, face off in the June 8th general election.

Republican incumbent, Thomas has been in office for 30 years. Eason, who is running as an independent was raised in Ward 1.

“It’d be my honor to represent the persons in Ward 1 for another term. This will be my last opportunity to serve, I will not run again for another office,” said Thomas.

“I just turned 35 this month and the median age in Meridian is 36 years old, so right there off the bat I’m totally relating to this generation of people that are raising families here and we’re thinking about our children,” said Eason.

Thomas said he’ll continue improving ward 1 if re-elected.

“We have an EPA program that’s a $120 million project, we’re in the middle of right now. We’ve just completed a survey of all the city’s streets to determine do they need paving? Does the base need to be corrected? Whatever needs to be corrected. Then the issue of economic development with Ross Collins and the Meridian Community College vocational training programs. If we can lure an industry in here we have the training opportunities, so the possibilities for us are great going into the next year” said Thomas.

Eason said she hopes to be a new face with new ideas.

“As far as crime goes, we need to do more in our police department. We need to pay them better, we need to um more engagement with the community. Lets have that relationship with the law enforcement a little more and I would like to see just more programs for our kids,” said Eason.

The candidates shared their thoughts on housing and business expansion.

“The solution to the housing crisis should not be to build more housing projects but let’s get some people graduated out of that housing community into homeownership and that will be through education. That’s going to be through good jobs. We need to get jobs in here that’s paying people a living wage,” said Eason.

“Mom and pop operations which is what most of these operations are. Are the base of our city. Can we provide for more? Yes. Can we provide tax incentives? Can we do things like that? Yes. We can try to enhance the operations of our local operations to expand also,” said Thomas.

Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

