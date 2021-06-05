Advertisement

Ward 5 candidate Chad Acton reaching out to undecided voters

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fate of the Ward 5 seat in the Meridian City Council race is in the hands of the voters. That’s why Ward 5 candidate Chad Acton is making his pitch to undecided voters.

Acton is making last-minute pushes for his campaign as Tuesday’s general election approaches. He was seen getting his yard signs ready to be placed in the people’s yards.

Acton has worked with the Meridian School System for 15 years and has coached for about 27. He said his goals are to improve education for the youth, increasing security in his ward, and road paving.

Acton said that he has a great support system that’s helping his campaign trail.

“Your whole family gets involved in this. It’s not just me that is doing this but it is them. They have to sacrifice for this too. They want what is best for Meridian. I’ve always been told but if you want to learn and do your best at a job you have to study that job. I have been to all the council meetings and work sessions taking notes like I would with anybody else. I study because I want to do the best job for the people of Ward 5 and Meridian,” said Acton.

The general election will be Tuesday and polls will be open from 7 am until 7 pm that night.

