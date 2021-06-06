Advertisement

22nd annual Dance Recital held at Temple Theater

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theater was filled with several dance performances from ballet dancers that told a magical story.

The Carol Merrill Academy of Dance held its 22nd annual dance recital. The theme was “the Art of storytelling” where dancers choreograph fairytale novels.

The theater was packed with friends and parents watching their daughters put on a performance to remember.

Organizers said it’s an inspiring show of how resilient their 150 ballet dancers are and it gives people an opportunity to experience the beauty of dance right when many of them need it most.

One organizer said they are glad to have this event this year.

“We are so excited to get to have a recital this year. We had lots of tears last year so we put everything we had into this year to make it fantastic for the children. Our girls compete for several times a year. This is a fairytale so they can do anything at the dance recital. They can be princesses, fairies, ballet, tap and everyone just loves it because it’s like a family,” said C.M.A founder, Carol Merrill.

Organizers said this year’s dance recital was a success.

