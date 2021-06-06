Advertisement

Heavy rainfall returns for Sunday

Rain chances will stay steady as we go throughout Saturday evening and into the overnight hours with lows in the upper 60′s. A low-pressure system that has been increasing moisture in the area has primed us for a decent chance of rainfall Sunday. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are possible with flash flooding being a possibility in some areas. The higher rainfall totals are currently looking to be south of I-20, but there is still some question as to where the rainfall bands will develop tomorrow. Temperatures will be limited by the rainfall Sunday, leading to highs in the mid 80′s. Some storms could have winds in excess of 50+ mph and heavy rainfall. After Sunday, the wet pattern continues, but rainfall amounts look to be less than what we will see on Sunday. Coverage will also be less as these storms are more likened to the average summer thunderstorms. Highs throughout the week stay steady in the mid-to-upper 80′s.
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

