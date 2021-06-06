James Carter Foundation finds a new home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The James Carter Foundation has been around for nearly 7 years motivating, educating and helping young kids to be productive citizens.

Now, the organization has a building in Meridian that they can call their home.

The Carter Foundation Youth Motivation Academy is the name of the new building that’s located on 2415 8th Street. The founder, James Carter explains what inspired him of the name of the building.

“The youth is not lost they just lack motivation. We are going to meet where the youth are. We are not going to emphasize just education. We are going to find out what they are interested in. we are going to touch on music, language, arts, trades, and beauty techniques,” said Carter.

Members that have been part of the organization since it started in 2014 came back to help paint the inside of the building as well as to be a mentor to some of the newer members.

“To see them pour into the upcoming generation of what we poured into them is great. This lets us know that God had a vision and we did something right,” said Carter.

“All the hard work paid off. Getting people to see what we are doing in trying to help the community. I’m just happy to give back now,” said organization member, Makeem Roberts.

“It is one of the many milestones. The whole goal is to mentor. Now, we have a building which will allow us to mentor in more ways,” said the organization’s athletic director, Ty Harden.

Carter said that the building will have its grand opening on July 1st. He also said that his organization has been standing on one important principle.

“In 2014, we set out to inspire the youth and bring unity. We have done this by hosting community events. It is okay to have community events to feed their stomachs, but we need to feed their minds. We enhance our vision to motivate, educate and elevate,” said Carter.

Carter is also asking for the public’s help.

“We need volunteers with boots on the ground- willing to come in and talk with the youth to motivate them. The idea of it is a motivation academy,” said Carter.

The organization will be celebrating its 7th anniversary next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.