I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County

Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol worked the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County on Sunday afternoon.

MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck confirmed two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 59 near Moselle Seminary Road around 1:30 p.m.

Luck said a Dodge SUV was driving south on the interstate when it crossed the median and hit a northbound 18-wheeler.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Two passengers in the SUV died at the scene, Luck said.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, both northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked while crews worked to clear the scene. The interstate has since reopened.

Luck said the crash is under investigation.

