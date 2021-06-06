Mississippi St baseball title game postponed due to rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) (Starkville) - Mississippi St baseball’s regional title game has been postponed due to rain.

The game was originally slated for Sunday evening at Dudy Noble Field, but the weather had other ideas as the field is drenched and doesn’t seem to be drying any time soon.

The Starkville Regional final, originally scheduled for Sunday (June 6) evening, has been pushed to Monday (June 7) at 11 a.m. CT.#HailState🐶 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 6, 2021

The Regional final will now be on Monday, at 11 am. The Bulldogs will face the winner of the Southern Miss, Florida St game, which will be played today at 2 pm.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.