Mississippi St baseball title game postponed due to rain

Dudy Noble Field practice picture
Dudy Noble Field practice picture(Mississippi St Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) (Starkville) - Mississippi St baseball’s regional title game has been postponed due to rain.

The game was originally slated for Sunday evening at Dudy Noble Field, but the weather had other ideas as the field is drenched and doesn’t seem to be drying any time soon.

The Regional final will now be on Monday, at 11 am. The Bulldogs will face the winner of the Southern Miss, Florida St game, which will be played today at 2 pm.

