Advertisement

Crime Stoppers adds to rewards offered for information on Walmart fire suspects

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another reward is being offered for information on the fires set inside multiple Walmarts across the Gulf Coast.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $7,500 for the arrests of the people responsible for the fires in Gulfport, Biloxi and Mobile.

The FBI is also offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires.

On Friday, two small fires were started inside the Gulfport Walmart Supercenter on Highway 49. Gulfport Police responded to the supercenter around 3:30 p.m. Through the investigation, it was determined that the fires were intentionally set.

Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the...
Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the Gulfport Walmart Supercenter Friday afternoon.(Gulfport Police Department)

Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt said someone set the fires in the store using bedding taken off the shelves, however, employees quickly extinguished the fires.

Later that same night, another fire was started inside the Biloxi Walmart on CT Switzer Sr Drive. Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said it was small and the fire was out before firefighters arrived. Witnesses told police that a woman set fire to a box of copy paper in the electronics section of the store.

The Biloxi Police Department released descriptions of a woman (left) and a man they think might...
The Biloxi Police Department released descriptions of a woman (left) and a man they think might have been involved in the fire set inside the Biloxi Walmart Supercenter Friday evening.(Biloxi Police Department)(Biloxi Police Department)

She is described as wearing a white hat, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, athletics shoes and a dark face mask when she left the store. Police believe when she left the store she left in an unknown vehicle waiting in the area.

Police say she was accompanied by a man wearing a tan hat, dark t-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Brett Carr said the fires in Mobile, Gulfport and Biloxi are all believed to be related to a group of people. The FBI is offering a $2,500 award for anyone that has information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information on these cases, call the FBI at 601-948-5000 or 251-438-3674 with any information.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Sheriff Brian Harris
Mother of nine, two children killed in Sumter County crash
Jimmie Smith, Projected Mayor-Elect of Meridian.
Jimmie Smith is Meridian’s projected Mayor-Elect
The lawyer representing a local principal charged with DUI said his client is innocent.
Update: Meridian High School principal’s attorney speaks out
Francie Walk is in custody after she was charged with setting fire to her home
Woman accused of setting home on fire
Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith
Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith discusses next move

Latest News

Division Street between Lee Street and Strangi Avenue is closed to traffic as Biloxi Police...
Standoff with Biloxi shooting suspect continues after more than 12 hours
Futurecast - Thu June 10 at 9:00 a.m.
Stormy weather sticks around
First city council meeting after election results
First city council meeting after election results
Dwayne Davis and George Thomas will be the only returning Meridian city council members.
First city council meeting after election results
Summer-like heat will build as showers and thunderstorms become fewer.
Storms ease, heat builds