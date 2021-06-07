Crime Stoppers adds to rewards offered for information on Walmart fire suspects

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another reward is being offered for information on the fires set inside multiple Walmarts across the Gulf Coast.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $7,500 for the arrests of the people responsible for the fires in Gulfport, Biloxi and Mobile.

The FBI is also offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires.

On Friday, two small fires were started inside the Gulfport Walmart Supercenter on Highway 49. Gulfport Police responded to the supercenter around 3:30 p.m. Through the investigation, it was determined that the fires were intentionally set.

Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the Gulfport Walmart Supercenter Friday afternoon. (Gulfport Police Department)

Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt said someone set the fires in the store using bedding taken off the shelves, however, employees quickly extinguished the fires.

Later that same night, another fire was started inside the Biloxi Walmart on CT Switzer Sr Drive. Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said it was small and the fire was out before firefighters arrived. Witnesses told police that a woman set fire to a box of copy paper in the electronics section of the store.

The Biloxi Police Department released descriptions of a woman (left) and a man they think might have been involved in the fire set inside the Biloxi Walmart Supercenter Friday evening.(Biloxi Police Department) (Biloxi Police Department)

She is described as wearing a white hat, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, athletics shoes and a dark face mask when she left the store. Police believe when she left the store she left in an unknown vehicle waiting in the area.

Police say she was accompanied by a man wearing a tan hat, dark t-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Brett Carr said the fires in Mobile, Gulfport and Biloxi are all believed to be related to a group of people. The FBI is offering a $2,500 award for anyone that has information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information on these cases, call the FBI at 601-948-5000 or 251-438-3674 with any information.

