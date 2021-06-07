Advertisement

More rain likely on Monday

We will only get a short break from the rainfall Sunday night. Expect more rainfall to make its way into the area Monday afternoon and last through the evening hours. Rainfall amounts through Monday will reach 1-3 inches around the area, with some areas seeing as much as 5 inches of rain locally. Temperatures Sunday night will drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Some storms could bring with it gusty winds and heavy rainfall. That summer pattern of afternoon storms will continue throughout the week. The humidity starts climbing even higher by the middle of the week, leading to more muggy conditions. Rain chances taper down the closer we get to the weekend, with temperatures reaching into the mid 80′s. Lows will dip into the upper 60′s and low 70′s.
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

