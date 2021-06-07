Advertisement

Storms likely on Monday, but less coverage than yesterday

Futurecast - Monday June 7, 2021 at 3 PM
(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! After a very wet and gross Sunday, rain chances will be a bit lower today. With that said, rain and storms are still likely on our Monday, mainly during the afternoon hours. After starting the day in the upper-60s, afternoon highs look to climb into the low-to-mid-80s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of a shower or two overnight.

Periods of rain and storms look to continue into our day on Tuesday, once again mainly during the afternoon hours. We’ll start our Tuesday with temperatures around 70 degrees, with temperatures warming into the mid-80s by the afternoon. Rain chances look to decrease a bit heading into Wednesday and Thursday, but scattered showers and storms will still be possible.

High temperatures are set to warm up into the upper-80s as we head into the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers and storms each afternoon. With the humidity that will be in place this week, we may see the heat index get to 90 degrees at times during the work week. For the weekend, heat indices in the 90s will become a lot more common.

