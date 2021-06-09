Advertisement

Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Alabama man has died after he was pulled from waters in South Kohala on Tuesday morning, police on Hawaii Island said.

Authorities identified the man as 68-year-old Harry Wakefield, of Alabama.

According to the Birmingham Mail Handlers Union, Wakefield was a retired mail handler. He was in Hawaii to celebrate his anniversary and died in a surfing accident, the union said.

The Executive Board and members of Local 317 are extremely saddened to announce the transition of Mr. Harry Wakefield...

Posted by Birimingham Mail Handlers Union Local 317 on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Emergency crews first responded to a report of an unresponsive man around 10:15 a.m., Hawaii Island officials said. He was seen in the waters at the Pentagon mooring located off Anaehoomalu Bay in the Waikoloa Beach Resort area.

The 911 call came from a charter snorkeling boat, officials added.

Hawaii Fire Department medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man before taking him to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police have begun a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, officials added.

This story will be updated.

