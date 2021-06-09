Advertisement

Cause of Laurel house fire under investigation

The fire happened on Arco Lane around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire happened on Arco Lane around 9 p.m. Tuesday.(Source: Laurel Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The cause of a Tuesday night house fire in Laurel is currently under investigation.

According to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, the fire happened on Arco Lane around 9 p.m.

Brown said when firefighters got to the scene, they found the front and side of the home on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within an hour.

No injuries were reported by anyone who lived at the home or firefighters on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Sheriff Brian Harris
Mother of nine, two children killed in Sumter County crash
Jimmie Smith, Projected Mayor-Elect of Meridian.
Jimmie Smith is Meridian’s projected Mayor-Elect
The lawyer representing a local principal charged with DUI said his client is innocent.
Update: Meridian High School principal’s attorney speaks out
Francie Walk is in custody after she was charged with setting fire to her home
Woman accused of setting home on fire
Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith
Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith discusses next move

Latest News

Lego Mania at MCC's College 4 Kids event.
College 4 Kids comes to Meridian Community College
Freedom Rock Community Center
Church welcomes new community resource center
Threefoot Brewery set to open this Summer
Threefoot Brewery Update
Chris Kiepe, COVID-19 survivor returns home in Neshoba County.
COVID-19 survivor’s emotional homecoming
Metro celebrated National EMS Week.
Metro Ambulance celebrates EMS week