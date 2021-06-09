City of Meridian Arrest Report June 9, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ROTRELL J MONROE
|1984
|8177 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|CHARLES L BROWN
|1989
|1608 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
|THOMAS D SNOWDEN
|1991
|265 TRUE LIGHT RD HICKORY, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|FRANCHESCA HEARN
|2002
|5801 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|DIMITRI L MCONNELL
|1992
|1618 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DEGHANDA HOLT
|1977
|324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|LILCHRISTOPHER J MASON
|1995
|176 OLD DEKALB SCOOBA RD DEKALB, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 10:20 AM on June 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.