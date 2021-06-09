Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 9, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROTRELL J MONROE19848177 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CHARLES L BROWN19891608 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
THOMAS D SNOWDEN1991265 TRUE LIGHT RD HICKORY, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
FRANCHESCA HEARN20025801 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
DIMITRI L MCONNELL19921618 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DEGHANDA HOLT1977324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
LILCHRISTOPHER J MASON1995176 OLD DEKALB SCOOBA RD DEKALB, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 10:20 AM on June 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

