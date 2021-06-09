City seeking bid approval for Frank Cochran Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - How soon could the Frank Cochran Center be back in use? The future of the venue in Highland Park was discussed at the Meridian City Council work session on June 9th.

The city received bids on the repairs needed to update the center. Alternate bids included putting in new A.C units, ductwork, and a sprinkler system inside the facility.

The Cochran Center has not been used since a December 2019 fire.

The pandemic put a stop to getting estimates for repairs and material costs fluctuated. Now the city said it’s ready to start the project and hopes the council will approve the $600,000 to $900,050 the project is estimated to cost.

“The Frank Cochran Center has been a staple in Highland Park. Without it, you certainly take a hit on the amount of recreation that can happen in that area. So, we want to put the importance back on that, so we can bring all that recreation back to that area. To have more things for kids to do. We play basketball in there, it’s rented for social events and family gatherings and everything. Really like I said, just a staple of that area and we want to get it back to what it used to be,” said Director of Parks and Recreation, Trent Posey.

The council is expected to outline what work will be included in the renovations at its June 15th meeting.

