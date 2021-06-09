Advertisement

City seeking bid approval for Frank Cochran Center

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - How soon could the Frank Cochran Center be back in use? The future of the venue in Highland Park was discussed at the Meridian City Council work session on June 9th.

The city received bids on the repairs needed to update the center. Alternate bids included putting in new A.C units, ductwork, and a sprinkler system inside the facility.

The Cochran Center has not been used since a December 2019 fire.

The pandemic put a stop to getting estimates for repairs and material costs fluctuated. Now the city said it’s ready to start the project and hopes the council will approve the $600,000 to $900,050 the project is estimated to cost.

“The Frank Cochran Center has been a staple in Highland Park. Without it, you certainly take a hit on the amount of recreation that can happen in that area. So, we want to put the importance back on that, so we can bring all that recreation back to that area. To have more things for kids to do. We play basketball in there, it’s rented for social events and family gatherings and everything. Really like I said, just a staple of that area and we want to get it back to what it used to be,” said Director of Parks and Recreation, Trent Posey.

The council is expected to outline what work will be included in the renovations at its June 15th meeting.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Sheriff Brian Harris
Mother of nine, two children killed in Sumter County crash
Jimmie Smith, Projected Mayor-Elect of Meridian.
Jimmie Smith is Meridian’s projected Mayor-Elect
The lawyer representing a local principal charged with DUI said his client is innocent.
Update: Meridian High School principal’s attorney speaks out
Francie Walk is in custody after she was charged with setting fire to her home
Woman accused of setting home on fire
Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith
Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith discusses next move

Latest News

Division Street between Lee Street and Strangi Avenue is closed to traffic as Biloxi Police...
Standoff with Biloxi shooting suspect continues after more than 12 hours
Futurecast - Thu June 10 at 9:00 a.m.
Stormy weather sticks around
First city council meeting after election results
First city council meeting after election results
Dwayne Davis and George Thomas will be the only returning Meridian city council members.
First city council meeting after election results
Summer-like heat will build as showers and thunderstorms become fewer.
Storms ease, heat builds