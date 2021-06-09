Advertisement

College 4 Kids comes to Meridian Community College

By Matt Robin
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Another win for local kids, as Meridian Community College returns with its College 4 Kids program!

Art Made Easy, Spies and Detectives, Lego Mania, and even Police Academy are just a few of the classes offered this year.

More than 450 of Meridian’s youth are attending this annual event at MCC.

Children ages six to twelve are enjoying smaller classes and individualized attention because of Covid-19 guidelines but that’s not a problem for teachers.

“That’s what educators are here to do. They want to reach little guys and share information that they are passionate about. This has been fantastic. We have a great group of instructors and they are doing great so far.” Director of Student Engagement, Brandon Dewease said.

College for kids opened June 7th and runs until the 18th. Organizers say registration is full this year but they’ll return next April.

