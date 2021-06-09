COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations still at 29%
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths and 14 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.
The most recent data available shows 920,750 people in the state have been fully vaccinated, still at 29%, and 1,050,739 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.
Find a vaccine provider near you here. Visit the MSDH website for the latest available Mississippi and county-by-county vaccination numbers. Click here for county-by-county case totals. MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
