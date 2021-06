DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Two candidates were on the ballot for mayor of DeKalb Tuesday.

Incumbent Clark Adams defeated challenger, Homer Hall, by a count of 267 votes to 174 to win a second term. There was also a race for the board of aldermen Ward 3. Tracey Naylor defeated Sampson Scott 85 to 66.

All results are unofficial until they’re certified.

