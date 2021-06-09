Advertisement

Feds look for offshore wind farm developers in Gulf of Mexico

By Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The federal government is looking for companies interested in building renewable energy operations on the Gulf Coast and creating jobs in the area.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publish a request for interest in the Federal Register on Friday, June 11 to assess interest in potential offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The request will be focused on wind energy development offshore from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

“We are in the early stages, and the federal government is just gauging to see if any companies are interested,” said John Filostrat, BOEM public relations officer for the Gulf of Mexico Region.

Once the request is published, the RFI will open a 45-day public comment period for project bids and provide additional information on potential environmental consequences and other uses of the proposed area.

BOEM is also hosting its first Gulf of Mexico Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force meeting on June 15 virtually from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The task force comprises of members representing federal, Tribal, state, and local governments, including Mississippi. The public is invited to attend the meeting to ask questions or comment on the development.

“It is too early to say if we will have windmills in the Gulf Coast,” said Filostrat.

This development is under the current presidential administration’s goal to create thousands of jobs through the deployment of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, which will create nearly 80,000 jobs.

“The Interior Department is committed to developing a robust and sustainable clean energy economy,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “We know that offshore wind development has the potential to create tens of thousands of good-paying, union jobs across the nation. This is an important first step to see what role the Gulf may play in this exciting frontier.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

68-year-old Rick Roberson was taken to a Rankin County hospital from Central Mississippi...
Roberson dies while serving prison sentence
A bullet hole in the window of Sarah Grady's apartment.
Drive-by shooting at Frank Berry Courts
Gov. Tate Reeves
Company accused of overcharging Mississippians a prominent donor to state leaders
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases

Latest News

A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
Meridian City Council Meeting on Tuesday
Council votes on two popular issues
Kim Houston, Ward 4, Fannie Johnson, Ward 3, Weston Lindemann, Ward 5, attended their final...
Council members say goodbye at last meeting
Council votes on two popular issues
Council votes on two popular issues
Council members say goodbye at last meeting
Council members say goodbye at last meeting