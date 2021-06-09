Hardee’s donates food to veterans organization

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Hardee’s is taking the month of June to salute our veterans. There was a food drop off at the Newton Veterans Memorial Cemetery Wednesday morning.

“It’s important for us at Hardee’s because so many of our people that come in and eat at our restaurants are veterans, and they give to us and our employees every day, and we just want to salute them for what they’ve done,” said Ron Mason, the district manager at Hardee’s. “It’s for what they’ve done and what they’ve given that we live in a country where we could have this free enterprise system and actually be able to serve them.”

This was Hardee’s first food drop off at the cemetery. Officials with the Friends of Mississippi Veterans say that they were honored by the food donation.

“I’m very pleased that 5 of my 9 board members were able to attend today, and we’ll have a short board meeting once this is over and we just really appreciate Hardee’s and WTOK for giving us this coverage,” said Jack Winstead, the president of Friends of Mississippi Veterans.

The food was also dropped off just in time for the Friends of Mississippi Veterans board meeting. At the meeting, the organization discussed plans for a Sporting Clay & Golf Classic Fundraiser that will take place October 11th and 12th.

“It was just a skeet shoot for two years, we raised in our first year $80,000, last year $130,000, we’ve added the golf tournament this year, and our goal is to raise $200,000 this year,” said Winstead. “All of that money will go back in to benefiting the veterans, at the veterans nursing homes, and for the Wreaths Across America, and the gifts to the veterans.”

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

