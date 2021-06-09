Advertisement

Katherine Williams

By Letisha Young
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Funeral Mass for Katherine Williams will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Andrew Nguyen officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Katherine Rebecca Williams, age 85, of Pachuta passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

Survivors include her daughter, Katherine L. Rigdon (Jimmy); grandchildren, Miranda and Isaac Rigdon; siblings, George Matthew Morgan and Birdie Jewel Lewis; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husband, Robert S. Williams; siblings, William Lee “Bib” Morgan, Benjamin “Rudolph” Morgan, John Wesley Morgan, James E. “Sonny” Morgan, Billy David Morgan and Rufus J. Morgan; parents, Vardaman and Katie Lee Morgan.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

