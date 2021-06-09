Advertisement

Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old father from Missouri was fatally shot in his driveway after a dispute erupted between him and his neighbor’s landscaper, according to his fiancée.

The fiancée of 29-year-old Allen Waller describes his killing as senseless. She says they’ve been complaining to their neighbor for years about yard debris left behind by her landscaper. That dispute escalated to gun violence Sunday morning, and Waller was fatally shot.

“Senseless, four shots to the chest – why?” Waller’s fiancée said. “We were good people. Why?”

Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper, according to his fiancée.(Source: Family photos, KMOV via CNN)

Ring doorbell video shows the moments before and after the shooting. The neighbor brings two men to Waller’s doorstep. They go around the corner of the home out of frame.

Eight seconds go by, and the neighbor is seen sprinting across her yard. Soon after, the video shows a third man with a gun walking from a truck parked on the street.

“I went to go see my man. I see he’s on the ground. I immediately went in to grab my phone to call 911,” Waller’s fiancée said.

Waller’s fiancée suspects the man with the gun shot him point blank in the chest.

“I’m strong, but it hurts. My 2-year-old daughter cries, screams for her daddy, kissing her daddy’s pictures because she misses him,” she said.

Police say they can’t comment on the pending investigation, but detectives have an optimistic outlook on the case.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Sheriff Brian Harris
Mother of nine, two children killed in Sumter County crash
Jimmie Smith, Projected Mayor-Elect of Meridian.
Jimmie Smith is Meridian’s projected Mayor-Elect
The lawyer representing a local principal charged with DUI said his client is innocent.
Update: Meridian High School principal’s attorney speaks out
Francie Walk is in custody after she was charged with setting fire to her home
Woman accused of setting home on fire
Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith
Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith discusses next move

Latest News

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to US charges
Police said Zaylee Zamora, a 1-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas, has...
Texas 1-year-old in Amber Alert, mother found safe, police say
In this Monday, June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen...
Prince Philip ‘wasn’t looking forward’ to centenary ‘fuss’
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden to lay out vaccine donations, urge world leaders to join
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, a man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US unemployment claims fall to 376,000, sixth straight drop