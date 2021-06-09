Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith discusses next move

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith won Tuesday’s election by taking 63 percent of the vote. The runner-up was independent Weston Lindemann who captured 35 percent.

Newscenter 11 talked with the newly projected leader of Meridian to discuss his plans for the future. Mayor-elect Smith said he is ready to get down to business and is working toward a smooth transition with the Bland administration.

“I want to thank every voter that voted whether they voted for me or not. I want to make sure they understand the character that I have and the trustworthiness that I have. I am going to work hard for this city. I’m going to do the right thing,” Smith said.

As inauguration day nears, Smith said he will look at every department and begin determining what’s going right and what’s going wrong.

“The first thing I’m looking at that I would like to change right away, is cleaning up the city,” Smith explained. “I think there are some things that we can do almost immediately and that’s sending out crews to do some of the manual labor and pick trash up. That’s an easy fix I believe.”

He wants more officers at the police department and appropriate pay for tenured employees within the city.

“When you have a 25 year employee and then you hire somebody that you’re paying more than you’re paying that 25 year employee, how can you justify doing that? I think that it’s an injustice to hire somebody above somebody that is capable and has been doing the job,” Smith said.

Smith said he’s eager to take office.

“I’ve been thinking about it and I’ve been thinking about things I want to do. I just want to make the city better than it is. I want to get to work. I’m ready. I just see so many possibilities for this city. I want to make it happen,” Smith said. “I’m going to be a mayor for every citizen. I’m going to meet with people and I’m going to listen to people. Some people have some great ideas and some are not so great, but I’m going to listen to them. Some things I will be able to do something about and some things I won’t.”

Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith will be sworn in Thursday, July 1.

