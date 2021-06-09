Some election irregularities reported to secretary of state

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office said it fielded about 430 calls to its Elections Hotline during Tuesday’s municipal elections. Most were related to mask requirements, affidavit ballots and weather conditions for precincts in north Mississippi. Michael Watson also said he’s pleased to report that his cybersecurity team detected no abnormal activity on websites or the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) during Election Day.

“Overall, we had a rather smooth General Municipal Election Day,” said Watson. “The credit belongs to the municipal clerks, election commissioners and poll managers who worked tirelessly to make sure Mississippians’ voices were heard.”

Watson’s office received reports during the latter part of voting of the following allegations at specific polling places across the state: • Voters were not required to sign a receipt book for a portion of Election Day;

• Managers failed to initial ballots for a portion of Election Day;



Election allegations previously reported:

• Absentee ballots not available for the full absentee voting period in a municipality;

• An absentee ballot box left unsealed for an undetermined amount of time;

• A Municipal Clerk did not provide absentee ballot applications;

• Voters barred from a polling place for not wearing a mask;

• Violations of election laws



The secretary of state, if warranted, referred all issues reported to the proper authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate District Attorney’s Office, as our office has no enforcement authority.



As a reminder, any voter who cast an affidavit ballot because the voter did not have an acceptable form of photo ID must visit their local Municipal Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to show an acceptable form of photo identification.

Municipalities have until June 18 to send certified results from general elections to the secretary of state.

