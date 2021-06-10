Advertisement

First city council meeting after election results

Meridian City Council
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first Meridian city council work session, following the results of the newly elected council took place on June 9th.

Dwayne Davis and George Thomas will be the only returning city council members after the June 8th general election.

Ward 4 winner, Romandie Gail Walker said she started coming to council meetings before she was elected in the April 4th primaries.

“I’m taking in knowledge, I’m watching them, I’m learning from them, I’m observing and I’m listening to what’s going on in the community now. because when we are in July I want to be able to know some things so that I can squeeze some stuff out,” said Walker.

Fannie Johnson lost her bid for a second term as Ward 3 councilwoman and Kim Houston ran unsuccessfully for mayor. Weston Lindemann lost to Jimmie Smith for the Meridian mayoral seat on June 8th.

Lindemann’s term as ward 5 councilman is ending this month. He was not at the June 9th meeting. His colleagues did not receive a reason why.

Johnson was also missing from the meeting due to another obligation.

Joseph Norwood, Tyeasha Bell Lindsey, and Walker will join Davis and Thomas as the new city council.

“ One of the things I said even when they were campaigning is that all ideas, I’m not saying all ideas are not good ideas, but be patient because it’s going to take time for you to push things that you want to be done in your ward. And if we work together as a whole, the city council and administration, we can get things done. The only thing we have to do is just stay focused, be true with one another and communication is the biggest thing throughout the city council and administration. As long as we can communicate and work together hard, we can accomplish a whole lot of things in meridian,” said Davis.

Davis said he hopes to share the knowledge he learned from when he was first elected to the new members.

The new council terms will start in July.

