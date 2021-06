Graveside services for Mrs. Alberta Moore were held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Waynesboro Cemetery, Waynesboro. Arrangements were entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Moore, 51, of Quitman, who died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her residence. Visitation: Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel, Quitman.

