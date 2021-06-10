Advertisement

Southern Miss’ Trimble, Ole Miss’ Gonzalez named Freshmen All-Americans

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Ellie French
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUSCON, Ariz. (WTOK) - Collegiate Baseball revealed its 2021 Freshmen All-Americans on Wednesday with two Magnolia State players making the cut.

Southern Miss’ Reed Trimble was one of 16 freshman selected in the outfielders category.

Trimble, who attended Northwest Rankin in Brandon, had a phenomenal first season for USM and was key in the Golden Eagles Oxford Regional run.

The center fielder received NCAA Oxford Regional all-tournament team honors by posting a .560 batting average with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs that helped lead the Golden Eagles to the regional championship. He finished the year with a team-high 17 home runs and 72 RBIs while tying Gabe Montenegro with a team-high batting average of .345.

Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez also received freshmen all-american honors and was one of six shortstops to make the cut.

Gonzalez, who has started every game at shortstop this season, became the first Ole Miss player since 2005 to make the list at that position.

The Glendora, California native has a team-high batting average of .351 and leads both Ole Miss and the SEC in runs scored (68) and hits (88). He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman team and received two SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

