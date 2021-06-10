Standoff with Biloxi shooting suspect continues after more than 12 hours

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A standoff in Biloxi between a man accused of shooting someone and police continued overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, stretching more than 12 hours.

‘Authorities are still outside of a house on Strangi Avenue, just off Division Street, where they have been all night after a shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a residence, said police.

Biloxi Police have emphasized that they want a peaceful end to this situation so that no one gets hurt. That’s why they say they haven’t attempted any strong-arm tactics to try and get inside. They have been in communication with the suspect for the last few hours, said police, and negotiators are trying work out a peaceful resolution.

Division Street from Strangi Avenue to Holley Street remains closed to traffic at this time due to the standoff.

Hour 16 off this standoff between police & a shooting suspect barricaded in a home on Strangi Ave. in Biloxi. pic.twitter.com/rfoyXeDblq — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 10, 2021

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller is now on the scene. pic.twitter.com/U2Ntk17Xcm — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 10, 2021

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is accused of shooting another person Wednesday afternoon at Westwick Apartments on Stennis Drive. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from the gunshot wound, said police.

Biloxi Police say they expect to release another update on this developing situation at 10 a.m. Thursday unless something changes before then.

