Storms ease, heat builds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Changes in our forecast will begin on Thursday as we trend toward overall drier and warmer days.

Drier doesn’t mean we’ll be completely rain free. It means showers and thunderstorms will be fewer and less widespread in the afternoons. Some of us can still get rain, and yes, some of us will be dry.

Our Next 24 Hours

Heavy storms this evening can bring localized damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning in addition to the heavy rain. The storms will fade through about 10 PM, and the rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be within a degree or two on either side of 70 degrees. Storms north of us overnight may try to sneak south during the morning drive. It’s possible they stay north of us, but just be aware that there is some potential for some storms on the way out the door. We’ll dry out quickly through noon and warm to the mid-to-upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after noon. Some storms can be heavy, but more areas will stay dry as compared to the past few days. The evening will dry quickly, and storms will end by 8-9 PM.

Looking Ahead

After Thursday, the chance for rain will drop to 20-30% from Friday through next Wednesday. Still, isolated to spotty showers or thunderstorms are still possible each afternoon, but they won’t be as widespread as they have been. Temperatures will go up with less rain to keep us cool, so highs in the 90s will be more likely.

Heat Building

Tuesday was our first time to reach 90 degrees since October 12, and we broke 90 degrees again on Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be close to 90 degrees for the next week, and many days will likely warm into the lower 90s. The humidity, of course, will make us feel warmer. The heat index can be near 100 degrees each afternoon if the showers don’t cool you off.

