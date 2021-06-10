Stormy weather sticks around

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Showers and storms are widespread in northern parts of Mississippi this morning, and some of that activity will drift southward into our area this morning. Flash flooding will be possible in spots, especially north of I-20. More showers and storms are also set to develop this afternoon as well. Continue to keep that close eye to the sky as you head out and about on our Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s this afternoon, with the heat index climbing into the mid-90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be with us on Friday, but rain chances will be lower overall than compared to the past couple of days. Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible this weekend, but wash-outs are not expected. As rain chances slightly lower, the heat will be increasing. High temperatures look to climb into the low-90s this weekend with heat indices climbing towards the 100 degree mark.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies Monday through Wednesday with the chance of isolated showers and storms possible each afternoon. High temperatures look to stay in the low-90s, although some spots may warm into the mid-90s, especially on Tuesday. With the humidity in place, heat indices may hit the 100 degree mark at times through at least the start of next week.

