Graveside services for Mr. Ernest “John John” Jackson will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Barker Cemetery, Marion with Rev. Charles Goodwin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Jackson, 51, of Meridian, who died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Rush Specialty Hospital, Meridian. Visitation: Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

