Looking for work? Sumter County hosts job fair Tuesday
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County Commission is looking to hire for jobs in its road department and jail. It’s hosting a job fair Tuesday, June 15.
The county needs to fill 15 jobs in the road department, including equipment operators and laborers.
Sumter County also needs part-time and full-time staff for the jail.
|Sumter Co. Commission Job Fair
|Tuesday, June 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Livingston Community Center
101 Country Club Road
Livingston, Ala.
