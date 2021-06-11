Advertisement

Looking for work? Sumter County hosts job fair Tuesday

The Sumter County Commission wants to fill multiple jobs at the jail and in the road department.
The Sumter County Commission wants to fill multiple jobs at the jail and in the road department.
By WTOK Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County Commission is looking to hire for jobs in its road department and jail. It’s hosting a job fair Tuesday, June 15.

The county needs to fill 15 jobs in the road department, including equipment operators and laborers.

Sumter County also needs part-time and full-time staff for the jail.

Sumter Co. Commission Job Fair
Tuesday, June 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Livingston Community Center
101 Country Club Road
Livingston, Ala.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a...
Mississippi State secures final spot in College World Series
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
EMEPA crews work to restore power
EMEPA crews work to restore power
Daddy's Hands Daycare closed without power.
Daycare waiting on power restoration