Looking for work? Sumter County hosts job fair Tuesday

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County Commission is looking to hire for jobs in its road department and jail. It’s hosting a job fair Tuesday, June 15.

The county needs to fill 15 jobs in the road department, including equipment operators and laborers.

Sumter County also needs part-time and full-time staff for the jail.

Sumter Co. Commission Job Fair Tuesday, June 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Livingston Community Center

101 Country Club Road

Livingston, Ala.

