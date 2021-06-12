Bunks across America built 40 bunk beds in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Members of a local organization spent hours building beds for children that are sleeping on floors.

Bunks across America built 40 bunkbeds Saturday at Singing Brakeman Park.

There were around 7 work stations that helped complete this project including a sanders area, a staining table, and wood cutting stations. One member of Bunks across America is using a scholarship to help bring the Sleep in Heavenly Peace mission to University in Macon, Georgia.

“I think the fact that I have so much support surrounding me is imperative to my cause. If I did not have the support, this would not be possible. It would not be possible to start this original chapter in Meridian if not for our family and friends. Having all these people around us reiterates why our cause is so important,” said organization member, Whitley Hester.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization that began in 2012, since then the organization has expanded. The organization in Meridian will deliver several beds tomorrow to kids in need.

