Home runs too much for Ole Miss in Super Regional defeat

TUSCON, Ariz. (WLBT) - Ole Miss finds itself squarely behind the eight ball after the home run ball proved costly for the Rebels, who drop game one of the Tucson Super Regional with a 9-3 loss to Arizona.

Now faced with elimination, the Rebels will turn to ace Doug Nikhazy to start Saturday’s game two against the Wildcats.

Things started off well enough for the Rebels with Jacob Gonzalez lacing a double on the game’s first pitch, he would later score on a Jonathan Bench double. That was part of a three-run first inning that included a two-run single from TJ McCants.

Arizona though quickly answered back in the bottom half of the inning on a Donta Williams lead-off home run to make it 3-1. Tony Bullard did the same in the second inning and then added a second solo home run in the fourth inning to tie it up at three.

Ole Miss appeared poised to retake the lead in the fifth after a Peyton Chatagnier single and Kevin Graham walk put two on with nobody out for the heart of the order. But Arizona starting pitcher Chase Silseth got Tim Elko to strike out and Bench to pop out to second.

Wildcat reliever Riley Cooper then forced a McCants ground out to end the inning. Graham’s walk ended up being the Rebels’ last base runner of the day as the Arizona pitching staff retired the last 15 batters it faced.

The Wildcats went back to the long ball again in the bottom of the inning and retook the lead for good on a two-run home run from Berry, coming on just the fourth pitch thrown from Ole Miss reliever Tyler Myers.

Arizona added insurance with a run in the sixth and then broke things open with a bases loaded double from Williams that cleared the bases to make it 9-3.

First pitch for game two from Hi Corbett Field is set for 9 p.m. CT.

