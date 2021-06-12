“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A husband is at a loss after his wife and her two children were killed in a highway crash on Sumter County 27 Tuesday at around 6 pm.

Robert Stephens, husband of 35-year-old Ciarra Dalton Stephens says the unbearable pain of losing his wife and the two young boys will never fade away.

Stephens, a mother of nine, was killed when her minivan swerved off Sumter County 27 six miles west of York. The car was wrapped around a tree when law enforcement arrived at the scene. Four of Stephens’ children were also in the car.

Patrick and Prince did not make it out alive. The two other children were injured and taken to a hospital in Birmingham. Sheriff Harris they are expected to be released from the hospital next week.

State troopers say the victims were not wearing seatbelts.

“And ever since then I’ve just been torn apart,” Stephens said. “I cannot explain the feeling. It is said but God allowed it to happen. I just thank him for the opportunity that I did get to spend with my wife and those beautiful babies.”

Stephens says he sent the bodies of his wife and the two boys to Ohio for a ceremony with family and friends.

“We’re just going through it. So, I ask everyone to pray for us and keep up lifted in prayer. Whatever moral support or whatever.” Stephens said, “Because it all falls on me because I am her husband. I am the father. We did not have a whole lot of money. I was living from paycheck to paycheck. But I am proud to say we was not on food stamps or welfare. I was doing my part. I was proud to do it. I love them so much.”

The deadly crash is still under investigation. Investigators believe speed was a factor.

You can donate to the Stephens family through their Cashapp $Stephens842. Or, click to donate here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.