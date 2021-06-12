Advertisement

Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Roof damaged on home in Lauderdale Co.
Multiple damage reports after severe storms move through area
Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon
Power outages in area
An elderly couple is glad to be alive after a large tree fell on their home on 318 59th avenue...
Tree falls on top of home with couple inside

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden reaffirms US ‘sacred’ commitment to NATO alliance
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters
John Demers will leave his position by the end of next week, a Justice Department official told...
Justice Dept.’s top national security official resigning amid records seizures uproar
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Chemical plant fire in Illinois
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Chemical plant fire in Illinois