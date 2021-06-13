Skip to content
News
Submit Photos and Videos
Weather
Sports
VacciNATION
Live Newscasts
Search
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Black History Month Special Report
Live Newscasts
Live Events
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Alfa Insurance Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Coaches Corner
Trainer's Table
Sports Videos
Traffic Cam Network
Great Health Divide
VacciNATION
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
First Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
The Pulse
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Heat Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
2021 State Games are in Full Swing
June 12, 2021
By
WTOK Staff
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Multiple damage reports after severe storms move through area
Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon
Power outages in area
Tree falls on top of home with couple inside
Latest News
State Games holds first ever youth volleyball weekend
State Games holds first ever youth volleyball weekend
Kyle Larson wins 2nd NASCAR All-Star race
Djokovic tops Tsitsipas in 5 at French Open for 19th major
Ole Miss beats Arizona 12-3, stays alive in Super Regional