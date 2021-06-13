Advertisement

Dry and Hot start to the week

Saturday evening and night look to remain mostly calm. A cluster of storms and showers are possible in the early evening but should dissipate quickly once the sun sets. Sunday looks to be much the same, with scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures warm into the lower 90′s for Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, expect hot weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the middle 90′s. Rain chances come back late next week, with the highest chances coming next Friday and Saturday. The good news is that temperatures look to drop as we go through next week, starting Thursday with highs in the upper 80′s and ending up with highs in the mid 80′s by Saturday.
By Harrison Nix
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Roof damaged on home in Lauderdale Co.
Multiple damage reports after severe storms move through area
Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon
Power outages in area
An elderly couple is glad to be alive after a large tree fell on their home on 318 59th avenue...
Tree falls on top of home with couple inside

Latest News

WX 06/13
Weather June 13, 2021
Weather Discussion
Weather Discussion
Monday's weather will be much better than Sunday's.
Drier Conditions Return for Monday
Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon