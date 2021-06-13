Dry and Hot start to the week Saturday evening and night look to remain mostly calm. A cluster of storms and showers are possible in the early evening but should dissipate quickly once the sun sets. Sunday looks to be much the same, with scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures warm into the lower 90′s for Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, expect hot weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the middle 90′s. Rain chances come back late next week, with the highest chances coming next Friday and Saturday. The good news is that temperatures look to drop as we go through next week, starting Thursday with highs in the upper 80′s and ending up with highs in the mid 80′s by Saturday.

